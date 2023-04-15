TamilNadu

Annamalai should be neutral by exposing AIADMK's corruption: Seeman

Not everyone in the AIADMK will become a saint because the BJP has an alliance with the party, the NTK leader Seeman said.
CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi Chief Coordinator Seeman garlanded a statue of Ambedkar near Madurai Airport told party cadres to take a pledge to strive for social development. 

Reacting to the DMK files, he said: "I welcome the corruption list published on the ministers. This is nothing new. How much property do they have, and how did they get them? Everyone in the country knows that. But the question remains as to what action has been taken so far. Also, not everyone in the AIADMK will become saints because the BJP has an alliance with the party. Annamalai should also publish the corruption list of AIADMK members. Both sides need to take action."

"If you keep your mouth shut because you have an alliance there, we will question why you have an alliance with a corrupt party. If you are honest, please publish the AIADMK member's property list and take action," he told Annamalai.

The NTK chief requested Annamalai to announce that there will no alliance with corrupt parties and that the corruption of the AIADMK should also be disclosed.

