Annamalai should be neutral by exposing AIADMK's corruption: Seeman

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi Chief Coordinator Seeman garlanded a statue of Ambedkar near Madurai Airport told party cadres to take a pledge to strive for social development.

Reacting to the DMK files, he said: "I welcome the corruption list published on the ministers. This is nothing new. How much property do they have, and how did they get them? Everyone in the country knows that. But the question remains as to what action has been taken so far. Also, not everyone in the AIADMK will become saints because the BJP has an alliance with the party. Annamalai should also publish the corruption list of AIADMK members. Both sides need to take action."