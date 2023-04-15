2 posing as cops steal two-wheeler; held

VELLORE: The Gudiyattam police arrested two persons on Friday evening for stealing a high-end two-wheeler by threatening the rider with a ganja case on him. The complainant, Kamesh (23) of Anaicut, was returning from Gudiyattam riding his friend’s high-end motorcycle when he was stopped on the outskirts of the town by two persons claiming to be police.

They said they would foist ganja peddling cases against Kamesh if they did not give up the vehicle. The culprits then took away the vehicle and Rs1500 cash. Kamesh registered a complaint with Gudiyattam town police station and SP S Rajesh Kannan he ordered a special party to track down the culprits.

The CCTV footage of the surrounding areas revealed that a duo was seen riding the two wheeler in the Chittoor gate area of Gudiyattam town. Police then undertook a vehicle check in the area and nabbed two persons identified as Giri (22) and Mohankumar (21).