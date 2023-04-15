136 new cases in city takes COVID count to 502 in State

CHENNAI: One COVID-related fatality was reported in the State on Saturday, taking the toll to 38,055. An 84-year-old man from Tirupur with diabetes and hypertension was admitted to Tiruppur Government Medical College and Hospital on April 5 with fever, breathing difficulty and positive for COVID-19. He died on April 15 due to COVID-induced pneumonia.

The State reported 502 new cases, including cases from the UAE, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand and France.

Total number of cases in TN reached 36,01,701. Chennai had 136 new cases followed by Kanniyakumari with 52 cases, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur had 28 cases each, Salem had 27 cases and other districts reported less than 20 cases.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) 8.4% after 5,759 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Chengalpattu had the highest TPR with 11.5%. Active cases in the State stood at 3,048 with the highest of 857 in Chennai on Saturday. Total recoveries reached 35,60,598.