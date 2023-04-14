Will relax mining rules for clay extraction: Min

CHENNAI: Water Resources cum Mining Minister Duraimurugan on Thursday promised to relax mining rules to allow extraction of clay for making bricks and pots after obtaining permission from the additional director of mines.

Replying to a special attention motion moved by several members of the opposition, Duraimurugan said that the rules would be relaxed in consultation with the CM.

The Minister conceded that the price of brick shot up from Rs 6 per piece to Rs 13 per piece in Coimbatore due to ban on brick manufacturing. Adding that the brick price in Coimbatore would come down as the NGT has granted nod to run brick kilns.

Informing that there was a potential to generate revenue up to Rs 20,000 crore by allowing sourcing of clay in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, the Minister said that the rules would be suitably relaxed to allow the additional director of mines to grant permission to allow sourcing of clay.