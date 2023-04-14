TN remembers BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and various political leaders paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, on his 132nd birth anniversary here on Friday.

Ravi paid floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar at an event in the city on the occasion.

Chief Minister M K Stalin accompanied by his cabinet ministers and senior party leaders paid their respects to Ambedkar.