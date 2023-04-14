TN remembers BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and various political leaders paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, on his 132nd birth anniversary here on Friday.
Ravi paid floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar at an event in the city on the occasion.
Chief Minister M K Stalin accompanied by his cabinet ministers and senior party leaders paid their respects to Ambedkar.
AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami paid homage to the statue of Ambedkar in Salem.
Former Chief minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran, MDMK chief Vaiko, CPI(M) polit-bureau member G Ramakrishnan, central committee member P Sampath also paid respects to him. In Puducherry, Chief Minister N Rangasamy led the Union Territory in paying homage to Ambedkar. He paid floral tributes at the Memorial of Ambedkar on the beach road.
Ministers, legislators, and delegates of different political parties garlanded the statue of the late leader in Bharathi Park.
