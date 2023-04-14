Temperature likely to rise for next 2 days in TN

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department informed that the maximum temperature may be two to three degrees Celsius above normal at two places in Tamil Nadu today (14.04.2023) and tomorrow (15.04.2023).

As for Chennai, sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. It is also reported that the maximum temperature will be 36-37 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 25 degree Celsius.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal regions are likely to experience dry weather from 14 to 17 of April and light rain may occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal regions on 18 April.

Salem district has recorded a maximum of 40.8 degrees Celsius in the last 24-hours.