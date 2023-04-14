Senthilbalaji asks Annamalai to release list of persons funding him

COIMBATORE: Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Friday asked BJP state president K Annamalai to release the list of persons, who were funding his expenses.

Speaking to media in Coimbatore, Balaji said being a leader of a political party, the money for his expenses comes through the war room.

“If you are clean, why do you meet your expenses through others? Annamalai says he does not own anything and everything was given by his friends. If so, who were they,” he asked.

Taking a further dig, Balaji said, “Any person with a conscience will not accept the bill shown by Annamalai for his Rafale watch. Did it take four months to prepare this excel sheet. A value of a rare item will only increase and will not reduce. But Annamalai says the watch bought for Rs 4.5 lakh was given to him for Rs 3 lakh. He is reeling out thousands of lies to cover up a gift received by him. Why is he hesitant to say that the watch was a gift to him.”

Stating that Annamalai had just compiled the property details submitted before the Election Commission and there is nothing else in his release, Balaji said, "I will file a defamation suit after taking permission from Chief Minister MK Stalin.”