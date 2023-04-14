On Tamil New Year, farmers commence fresh ploughing ritual
TIRUCHY: Delta farmers commenced the ceremonial fresh ploughing in view of Tamil New Year day on Friday.
It is a tradition to start fresh cultivation cycle to commemorate the Tamil New Year celebration in the Cauvery Delta region to express gratitude to the Sun God by making new plough (Nal Yer poottuthal).
As part of the tradition, farmers from Vengarayankudi, Palli Agraharam, Mavadukurichi and Peravurani commenced fresh ploughing event by worshipping God for good yields and rescue them from any untoward incidents during the cultivation all through the year.
Earlier, the farmers decorated the bulls, placed organic fertilisers, navadhanya seeds, jaggery, rice, fruits, coconut and flowers and offered them to the Sun God and made a few rituals and locked the plough with the bulls and commenced cultivation.
The event would be organised across the Delta region all through the Tamil month of Chithirai.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android