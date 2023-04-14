Leopard carcass taken out of well

COIMBATORE: A leopard died falling into a farm well near Devala in Gudalur in The Nilgiris on Thursday. The family members of Vijayalakshmi, who owns the farm, had gone to take water from the ground level well, when they noticed the leopard floating dead inside on Thursday evening.

A team of Forest Department staff from Devala range could not take out the animal, as it was dark. On Friday morning, the carcass of the animal was brought out of the well and a post-mortem was performed by veterinarians.

The female leopard is aged around two years. Officials said the leopard could have slipped into the well either while attempting to drink water or while chasing its prey.