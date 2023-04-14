Four college students drown in Cauvery river near Salem
COIMBATORE: Four college students met with a watery grave as they drowned while bathing in the River Cauvery in Salem on Thursday.
The deceased students, all hailing from different areas in Salem were identified by police as K Manikandan from Elampillai, S Muthusamy from Erumapatti, S Pandiarajan from Ettikuttaimedu and M Manikandan from ‘Koneripatti’.
They all, aged 20 years, had gone along with six other friends by skipping college to celebrate the birthday of R Saravanan, studying his third year at Government Arts College in Edappadi.
Seven students were from the same college in Edappadi, while two others were from Government Arts College in Mettur.
While bathing in the river at Kalvadangam village, the four friends had gone into deep waters and began to drown together as they were holding each other’s hand.
As others shouted for help, the fishermen from the village immediately set into the waters in coracles to search.
They were soon joined by police personnel from Thevur station and fire service rescue personnel.
After a long search stretching over three hours, the bodies were recovered one by one from the river. The bodies were sent for post-mortem at Edappadi and Sangagiri Government Hospitals.
The Thevur police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.
