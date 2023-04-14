TamilNadu

Fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing unit in Chengalpattu

Firefighters rushed to the spot and fought to douse the fire.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A major fire broke out at auto parts manufacturing unit near Maduranthakam in the Chengalpattu district, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

According to the sources, the fire broke out on plastic and rubber, the raw materials required to make the seat matte.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and fought to douse the fire. While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, no casualties have been reported, police said.

