Face masks mandatory at Madras High Court premises

CHENNAI: Amid daily spike in Covid-19 cases in the country, an anouncement has been made by the Madras High Court on Friday to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The following instructions are issued to all the Principal District Judges/Principal Judge/District Judges of the District concerend in the State of Tamil Nadu and to the Chief Judge, Union Territory of Puducherry.

The Tamil Nadu government has also made wearing of face masks mandatory at all government hospitals across the State from Saturday owing to an increase in Covid cases.

Instructions for Covid guidelines:

1. All the officers, staff, advocates, litigants, parties-in-person, Advocate clerks, and all concerned, entering into the Court Halls and its premises be advised to compulsorily wear face mask, maintain social distancing and wash their hands frequently.

2. Take all necessary steps to sanitise the court halls, chambers, sections and the entire premises.

3. Make available hand sanitisers in important places, particularly at the entrance of court halls, chambers, sections.