Digi lock to prevent illegal sewage disposal in TN

CHENNAI: In a move to prevent sewage tanker lorries decanting sewage into water bodies and other places, the State government has decided to install wireless digi lock devices to monitor the tankers.

Siva V Meyyanathan, Environment and Climate Change Minister, said that the initiative will be first implemented in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts during the first phase.

"We will implement wireless digi lock in the tanker lorries. After installing the devises, which is monitored by GPS, the lorries could only decant sewage only at the sewage treatment plants they are designated to," he added.

The State government has allocated Rs 5 crore to implement the project.

The announcement is followed by repeated complaints from public about illegal dumping of sewage into waterbodies, public places and roadsides.

Meanwhile, the State government has proposed to set up 10 sewage treatment plants along Cauvery River to prevent discharge of waste water from dyeing and other industries in Namakkal and Erode districts.

A proposal has been sent to JAL Sakthi department of central government seeking Rs 1,885 crore. Moreover, the government has allocated Rs 1,500 crore to clean Cooum and Adyar rivers in the 2023-2024 state budget.