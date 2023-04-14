Democratic forces must unite to save India, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said that the democratic forces subscribing to the idea of social justice, fraternity and equality must unite to protect India.

Speaking at the Iftar party hosted by his party in the city, Stalin said that the Dravidian principles were spreading across the country. "Social justice, fraternity and equality have the capacity to save India. Democratic forces subscribing to the three principles must unite across the country,” he said.

"The unity is needed not only for elections. The unity must happen for the future of India," added the Chief Minister, promising to fulfil the requests placed by the members of the minority community.

Citing the distribution of 2,500 free motorized sewing machines to minorities, Rs 1,000 financial assistance to support the education of members of the Ulema welfare board and construction of hostels for students of minority colleges in Coimbatore and Chennai, Stalin said that the schemes were implemented without receiving requests from the minority community.

"If the governments implemented schemes without receiving requests, will it not fulfil when the requests are received?" the Chief Minister said, calling his "Dravidian model" model as their government which functions on the principle of "everything for everyone."

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, State Dairy Minister S M Nassar and State Minorities Welfare Minister K S Masthan were also present during the function.