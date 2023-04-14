Cane harvester gutted after coming in contact with power line

RANIPET: A Rs 1.20 crore cane harvesting machine was totally gutted in a fire accident near Panapakkam in Arakkonam taluk on Wednesday afternoon.

The cane harvester was working in a field owned by Srinivasan (57) of Chitheri when the machine came into contact with an overhead power line. Immediately flames engulfed the machine.

Driver Nelson escaped. The machine owned by Gopinath of a nearby village and purchased three months ago was totally gutted before fire service personnel could come and put out the fire.

The flames also spread to the nearby field and destroyed standing cane in around 1 acre. In another fire accident, a van carrying hay bundles came to a fiery end when the hay grazed an overhead power line near Arani in Tiruvannamalai district the same day.

Sabari (31) of Jingal village in Krishnagiri district and was transporting the stuff when the accident occurred.