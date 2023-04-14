Bathinda killing: Mortal remains of Salem soldier reach hometown

COIMBATORE: Mortal remains of soldier R Kamalesh, who was killed in firing in Punjab’s Bathinda Militiary Station, is likely to be cremated on Friday.

The mortal remains were flown down to Coimbatore International Airport at around 10.30 am and was taken by road to his hometown Panankadu Village near Nangavalli in Salem.

The family members and relatives held a protest in Vanavasi in Salem demanding State honours before cremation.

Kamalesh was among the four soldiers killed in the military station on Wednesday early morning hours. He is the second son of Ravi, a weaver, and Selvamani.

While their elder son Santhosh is working as a software professional in an IT firm in Chennai, Kamalesh nursed an ambition of joining army even from his school days.

“Even while studying in school, my brother Kamalesh dreamt of joining the Army. Though we insisted on him becoming a police officer, Kamalesh was determined and joined the army in 2019 after completing BA Economics. Only one and a half months ago, he visited us and now he had left us all,” said Santhosh.