Annual fishing ban in East Coast starts from midnight

CHENNAI: To conserve fishery resources, the seasonal fishing ban is imposed every year since 2001. This year, the 61-day fishing ban period is implemented from April 15 to June 14 on the East Coast and from June 1 to July 31 on the West Coast (Rajakkamangalamthurai to Neerodi).

Fisheries and Aquaculture Commissioner KS Palaniswami said: "Engine-equipped country boats should not enter Andhra state waters from the Tamil Nadu border. If there is a law and order problem due to fishing in violation of the ban, the concerned fishermen's associations should be held responsible. Notice boards should be installed at all fishing ports and fish landing sites regarding the activities to be carried out during the fishing ban period."

"Boats ordered to return to shore Therefore, before the fishing moratorium comes into force, the fishing boats that went to sea must return to the shore by midnight on the 14th (today). Appropriate information should be given to those who have gone to the deep sea area, and arrangements should be made to return to the shore," he added.

Further, he said, "Details of fishing boats returning to the shore after the commencement of the fishing ban, i.e., after midnight on the 14th, should be reported to the head office immediately. Appropriate action will be taken against boats that do not return to shore."