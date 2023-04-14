6 held for attempting to steal two-wheeler
VANIYAMBADI: The Natrampalli police on Thursday arrested six persons including a juvenile for attempting to steal a two-wheeler. The police also recovered knives, a laptop, a tab, a Bluetooth device, a lighter shaped like a gun and eight mobile phones from them. The arrested were identified as Yarappa (28), Mujahir (28) Zunaid (29), Sukhav (30), Sahab (19) and a 17-year-old juvenile all form KGF in Karnataka.
While two of them attempted to steal a two-wheeler parked in front of the house of Srinivasan (27) in Nayanaseruvu village. Srinivasan raised alarm when the duo tried to escape but fell and were captured. Meanwhile, the other four persons tried to get away in the car when they were surrounded and were also captured. Natrampalli police then recovered the above-mentioned items and handed them over to Thimmampettai police station as the place of occurrence was within that station’s limits.
