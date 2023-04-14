5 juveniles who attempted to escape caught in Vellore

VELLORE: In a repeat of the March 27 incident, when 6 juveniles escaped from the government place of safety in Vellore, 5 juveniles who scaled the wall of the same facility and attempted to escape were caught by police and brought back to the institution on Thursday night.

When the alarm over the escape was raised, police swung into action and chased the youth who tried to escape by using the collector’s office road. The chasing cops shouted to their colleagues resulting in some who were coming out of the SPs office nabbing the escapees.

Meanwhile, some of the internees in the facility clambered to the top of the building and demanded that they be released on bail. They gave up after collector P Kumaravel Pandian and SP S Rajesh Kannan held talks with them.

Interacting with the media, Kumaravel Pandian said that juveniles against whom police had booked cases for going on a rampage on March 28 and breaking furniture had demanded that they be released on bail.

Of the 6 who escaped on March 27 night, 4 were caught while one surrendered with one more still absconding.