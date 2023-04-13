Woven bags are single-use plastic, TNPCB clarifies

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has clarified that woven bags or ruffian bags are also single-use plastic item and urged the public not to use such bags.

In a statement, the TNPCB said that carry bags used for the purpose of carrying or dispensing commodities essentially made from high polymer such as polyethylene terephthalate, high density polyethylene, Vinyl, low density polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene resins and other as notified in the ban notification.

"Nowadays, plastic carry bags in the name of woven bags or ruffian bags are widely available among the vendors, shopkeepers and commercial establishments such as textile shops, super markets, shopping malls and others dispensing flower, food, vegetables, groceries, textiles. These single-use plastic items or disposable plastics are used only once before they are thrown away and littered, " the statement added.

The Board also said these single use plastics are also banned. The manufacture, selling and distributing of these plastics is a violation as per the notification on ban on single use plastics issued by the government.