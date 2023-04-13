'Will make TN completely plastic-free'

CHENNAI: Responding to an allegation of KC Karuppannan, AIADMK MLA and former environment department minister, Siva V Meyyanathan, Environment and Climate Change Minister, said that the government will make the state completely plastic-free.

While speaking in the Assembly session, on Thursday, KC Karuppannan said that former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami banned one-time use plastic items in the state.

The ban was implemented effectively as 90 per cent plastic usage was prevented. "But now, plastic carry bags are everywhere," he said.

Responding to the former minister, Meyyanathan said that ban on 18 kinds of plastic items was implemented on January 1, 2019. "The ban was strictly implemented for six months. Due to Covid-19, the usage of plastic items increased," he said.

He added that to propose an alternate to the plastic bags, chief minister MK Stalin has launched 'Meendum Manjappai' on December 23, 2021.

"We will make the state completely plastic-free," he assured.

Earlier, Karuppannan alleged that the State government has not planted trees to increase the green cover in 2 years and stated that AIADMK government planted 4.5 crore trees.

Responding to this, PK Sekar Babu, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister, said that trees are being planted by the government. "Minister Sakkarapani has planted 6.5 lakh trees on temple lands at his cost and the department has planted 1 lakh trees," he said.

Earlier, Congress MLA T Ramachandran urged the government to ban non-stick cookwares in the State as it is not suitable for Indian cooking, which is high flame cooking. "In higher temperature, teflon coating in the cookwares would react and cause health issues," he said.