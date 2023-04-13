Wife injured, man escapes during chase by wild elephant

VELLORE: A farmer’s wife was injured when she fell into a field while fleeing from a lone wild elephant in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident happened in a village near Pernambut. Sources revealed that Kokila (51) wife of Gopal the former vice president of the Erukampatti village panchayat in Pernambut panchayat union had lands adjoining the forest in the area.

The couple went to inspect their fields in the morning when suddenly a lone wild elephant entered from the Andhra Pradesh side at the state border and started chasing them. The couple started running along the field bund when Kokila slipped and fell in the slush. Immediately neighbours chased away the pachyderm by bursting crackers and clanging on metal pans. Kokila was rushed to the Pernambut hospital from where she was referred to the Vellore hospital for treatment.