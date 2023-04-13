Thanjavur SHGs make record sale, thanks to govt support

Talking to reporters, the Collector said that the handicraft products not only have a demand in the local market but also across the nation. After the rocking dolls of Thanjavur got GI tag last year, it attracted customers from other states also. The dolls are on the main list of purchase for the tourists visiting Thanjavur and thus the SHGs had sold Rs 51.91 lakh so far. “The district administration will provide all necessary support to increase the sale and uplift the economic status of the members of the women SHGs,” said the Collector.