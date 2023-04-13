Thanjavur SHGs make record sale, thanks to govt support

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur women self-help groups (SHGs) made a record sale of their products, especially the handicrafts, to the tune of Rs 51.91 lakh through five stalls that were set up with the help of the district administration and Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, who visited the stalls on Wednesday, lauded the members.
The Mahalir Thittam in Thanjavur district with the support of the district administration had established ‘Thanjai Tharagaigal Angadi’ to help SHGs sell their handicraft products.
Initially, on February 3, a stall under the Thanjai Tharagaigal Angadi was established at Gandhi road and later more such facilities were set up in Thanjavur railway station, Punnainallur Mariamman Temple, Grand Anicut (Kallanai) and the museum near the old collectorate. On Tuesday, all these five stalls registrered a total sale of Rs 51.91 lakh.
Talking to reporters, the Collector said that the handicraft products not only have a demand in the local market but also across the nation. After the rocking dolls of Thanjavur got GI tag last year, it attracted customers from other states also. The dolls are on the main list of purchase for the tourists visiting Thanjavur and thus the SHGs had sold Rs 51.91 lakh so far. “The district administration will provide all necessary support to increase the sale and uplift the economic status of the members of the women SHGs,” said the Collector.
