Sahoo writes to ECI to look into plaint against DMK's enrolment drive

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday forwarded the complaint from AIADMK functionary CTR Nirmal Kumar regarding the ruling DMK party's drive to collect voter IDs for membership campaign to the Election Commission of India (ECI) consideration.

Sahoo wrote to Director (ICT) of ECI Ashok Kumar to look into the petition and sought direction to take further course of action.

Nirmal Kumar, in his petition, stated that DMK has launched a membership drive through web portal www.udanpirappu.com and the ruling party has set a target of 2 crore voters to enter in the portal.

Voter ID has been the primary data entered on the web portal. Collecting such a huge number of an individual's voter ID has a huge possibility of addition or deletion of the voters list based on the state ruling party's convenience. He also pointed out that the collection of such sensitive information can be used to manipulate the voters' list.