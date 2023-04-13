RSS gets permission to conduct rally in TN on April 16

CHENNAI: Following the Supreme Court ruling, the Tamil Nadu Police Department on Thursday gave a nod to RSS to conduct rally on April 16.

Accordingly, RSS was given permission for the rally at 45 places.

The apex court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by the Stalin-led government challenging the Madras High Court order to allow RSS rally in the State.

On February 10, a division bench of the High Court permitted the RSS to take out its route march, observing that protests are essential for a healthy democracy.