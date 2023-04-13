TamilNadu

RSS gets permission to conduct rally in TN on April 16

The apex court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by the Stalin-led government challenging the Madras High Court order to allow RSS rally in the State.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Following the Supreme Court ruling, the Tamil Nadu Police Department on Thursday gave a nod to RSS to conduct rally on April 16.

Accordingly, RSS was given permission for the rally at 45 places.

The apex court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by the Stalin-led government challenging the Madras High Court order to allow RSS rally in the State.

On February 10, a division bench of the High Court permitted the RSS to take out its route march, observing that protests are essential for a healthy democracy.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Madras HC
Madras High Court
RSS
Tamil Nadu police department
RSS rally
RSS rally in Chennai

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in