Revenue officials lock temple near Pattukkottai to avert group clash

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur revenue officials locked a temple near Pattukkottai on Thursday after a clash erupted between two groups of people over the festival arrangement.

It is said, the consecration of Arulmigu Mazhai Mariamman temple at Alampallam near Pattukkottai was held on February 23 and Dalit people were denied permission by the dominant Vellalar community.

Subsequently, the panchayat president Umarani who is a Dalit met the Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and sought permission for the Dalit people to worship.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, another incident triggered tension among the communiteies and Pattukkottai police tried to restore calm. Since there was no stalemate, the revenue officials locked the temple to avert any untoward incidents.