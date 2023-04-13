Probe on to find if Kerala train attack accused had links in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have begun a probe to know if the arsonist in Kerala train case had any links in Tamil Nadu. With investigations into the attack by Shahrukh Saifi in Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express Train at Kozhikode in Kerala on April 2 taking the angle of terror conspiracy, the city police here have begun a probe to find out if he had any links in Coimbatore.

Three persons including a child were killed and several others injured in the petrol attack by the accused. “An investigation is underway to know if Saifi visited Coimbatore or other parts of Tamil Nadu with a conspiracy to unleash terror,” said a senior police official.

A crucial aspect is to check if the blast of a car near a temple in Coimbatore involving Jamesha Mubin in October last year and the train arsonist had any links.