Residents in Karamadai plan protests against proposed stone quarry

COIMBATORE: A large number of families in Karamadai near Coimbatore have announced protests against the proposal to set up a stone quarry in their neighbourhood. The villagers from areas such as Ram Nagar, Ethappan Nagar, TRS Garden, Satya Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Kodadasanur and Mangalakaraipudur appealed to the district administration not to grant permission for opening of a stone quarry in their neighbourhood.

As a private firm has sought permission to open a quarry in Kariamalai, the villagers have come together to voice their opposition. Following a meeting on the issue, the villagers feared that establishing a stone quarry will ruin farming as ground water level will get depleted. Meanwhile, officials of the revenue department led by Mettupalayam Tahsildar Malathi inspected the proposed site for the stone quarry. Then the villages and farmers gathered in large numbers to insist the officials not allow a stone quarry.