Min Ramachandran invites MLAs to sort out patta issues

CHENNAI: Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran invited the MLAs in Chennai and neighbouring districts to sort out the patta issues in their respective constituencies.

Issues related to transfer and granting of pattas for land is high in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts. The MLAs in these districts are in a tough situation in handling the issue, said while debate on demand for grant for the department on Wednesday.

Several families settled in land acquired by the government for expansion of industrial activities. However, many of the sites remained unused and people have settled there for decades. They have been asking the people's representatives for patta for the same. There is a provision to give patta for the grama natham sites and it would be explored, the minister continued.