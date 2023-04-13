Min Ramachandran invites MLAs to sort out patta issues

CHENNAI: Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran invited the MLAs in Chennai and neighbouring districts to sort out the patta issues in their respective constituencies.
Issues related to transfer and granting of pattas for land is high in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts. The MLAs in these districts are in a tough situation in handling the issue, said while debate on demand for grant for the department on Wednesday.
Several families settled in land acquired by the government for expansion of industrial activities. However, many of the sites remained unused and people have settled there for decades. They have been asking the people's representatives for patta for the same. There is a provision to give patta for the grama natham sites and it would be explored, the minister continued.
"I am well aware that the MLAs from these districts are facing the problem as they have promised to get patta to the people in their constituency ahead of the elections. Now, they will face the problem when they encounter them. After the assembly session, I invite all the MLAs from Chennai and neighbouring districts for a meeting with the CLA (Commissionerate of Land Administration) and other concerned department officials to sort out the problems, " the minister.
He continued that after the meeting with the officials, he would take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister M K Stalin to get his nod to issue house pattas to the people. " Former CM Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) gave house pattas during his regime. So, his son and present CM (M K Stalin) will definitely give house pattas to the people, " he said.
