Madurai police bans Rapido citing lack of permission

MADURAI: Madurai city police have enforced a ban on using 'Rapido Bike Taxi', a Karnataka based private concern, since it's made operational without proper permission from authorities.

It's functional through online mobile app 'www.rapido.bike' in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. Over 2,000 were enrolled as members in the bike taxi service and the city traffic police have initiated action against 40 bike owners enrolled as members in the service and seized their vehicles over the last week.

After the Commissioner of Police KS Narenthiran Nayar convened a meeting along with Madurai Collector and RTO authorities, a team has been formed to intensify seizure of bikes used illegally by the Rapido Bike Taxi.

Moreover, a fine of up to Rs.10,000 will also be imposed on the owner of seized bike. Hence, the public should be aware of this action and advised not to use the service of unauthorized Rapido Bike Taxi, the Commissioner said.