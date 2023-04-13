Extra train services between Bengaluru-Velankanni

CHENNAI: Weekly special fare special train services between KSR Bengaluru – Velankanni is extendend.

Train No. 06547 between KSR Bengaluru – Velankanni Weekly Special Fare Special leaving KSR Bengaluru at 07.50 am o­n Saturdays and reaching Velankanni at 08.30 pm, the same will be extended to run o­n April 22 & 29, said in the Southern Railway press note.

Likewise, the return service of train no. 06548 between Velankanni – KSR Bengaluru Weekly special fare special train leaving Velankanni at 11.55 pm o­n Saturdays and reaching KSR Bengaluru at 12.30 pm, the next day will be extended to run o­n April 22 &29, noted the statement

Further the statement read, "No change in the timings, stoppages and composition of the train".

Advance reservation for the special fare special trains were opened at 08.00 am o­n 13 April, 2023 (Today), said the statement.