Drunk man kills self after setting his two children afire

MADURAI: A 48-year old man allegedly committed suicide near Eraniel in Kanyakumari district after he set his two girl children on fire in a drunken mood. The incident occurred in a house at Paraseri village at around 11 pm, on Wednesday, sources said.

The deceased victim has been identified as Nagarajan, a resident of Rajagopal Street, Paraseri. Investigations revealed that Nagarajan doused kerosene on clothes that were spread on those two children, who were asleep, and set ablaze.

Subsequently, Nagarajan also poured kerosene on his body and self-immolated. While Dhansika (11) suffered 80 per cent burns and was battling for her life, Asmitha (9), suffered 30 per cent burns. They are under treatment in Kanniyakumari Government Hospital, sources said. Based on a complaint, Eraniel police have filed a case.