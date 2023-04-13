CPM for stern action on those behind suicide of MNREGA worker

MADURAI: Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a road blockade near Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Thursday seeking action against those responsible for the suicide of Nagalakshmi (31), a woman worker under MNREGA scheme.

The agitating CPM cadres raised slogans demanding immediate action and arrest of those guilty. Nagalakshmi committed suicide on Wednesday jumping out from a running bus.

Moreover, sources said as per orders, Madurai Additional Collector S Saravanan launched an enquiry with those ward members and panchayat secretary in connection with the incident for hours together. After enquiring, Muthu, the panchayat secretary, has been placed under suspension.