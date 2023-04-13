CPM for stern action on those behind suicide of MNREGA worker
MADURAI: Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a road blockade near Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Thursday seeking action against those responsible for the suicide of Nagalakshmi (31), a woman worker under MNREGA scheme.
The agitating CPM cadres raised slogans demanding immediate action and arrest of those guilty. Nagalakshmi committed suicide on Wednesday jumping out from a running bus.
Moreover, sources said as per orders, Madurai Additional Collector S Saravanan launched an enquiry with those ward members and panchayat secretary in connection with the incident for hours together. After enquiring, Muthu, the panchayat secretary, has been placed under suspension.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android