Cops to file chargesheet against Kumari priest Benedict

CHENNAI: Benedict, a resident of Fathima Nagar in Vilavancode in the district and preached sermons in churches in Kanniyakumari district. Last month, an 18–year-old nursing student from Pechiparai lodged a complaint with district cybercrime branch seeking action against the priest.

The victim was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse and received threats on social media. Based on the victim’s complaint, police registered a case against church priest Benedict under five different Sections and launched an investigation.

Based on instructions of Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu and South Zone Inspector General of Police Asra Garg, four special teams were formed to arrest the priest. He returned to Parvathipuram in Nagercoil after travelling to various places in Bengaluru and parts of Kerala.