Cops to file chargesheet against Kumari priest Benedict

CHENNAI: Benedict, a resident of Fathima Nagar in Vilavancode in the district and preached sermons in churches in Kanniyakumari district. Last month, an 18–year-old nursing student from Pechiparai lodged a complaint with district cybercrime branch seeking action against the priest.
The victim was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse and received threats on social media. Based on the victim’s complaint, police registered a case against church priest Benedict under five different Sections and launched an investigation.
Based on instructions of Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu and South Zone Inspector General of Police Asra Garg, four special teams were formed to arrest the priest. He returned to Parvathipuram in Nagercoil after travelling to various places in Bengaluru and parts of Kerala.
After seizing his cell phone and other evidence, police produced him before a Nagercoil court, which remanded the church priest to judicial custody. Four other women have also lodged complaints against the priest, sources said.
The cybercrime police decided to investigate the priest in connection with the case and filed a petition in court seeking police custody. The court heard the petition and allowed the police to keep it in custody for one day for investigation.
Accordingly, the police interrogated him for one day. It is said that the priest then repeated the comments he had already made to the police.
In this situation, the police confiscated one more cell phone of his yesterday. It is said that the police came looking for the cell phone and did not find any new clues after examining the confiscated phone.
According to the Daily Thanthi report, Additional Superintendent of Police (Cybercrime) Rajendran said that steps are being taken to file a chargesheet in the cases against the priest within a week. Meanwhile, the police produced the priest in the Nagercoil court and took him back to the Palayamkottai Central Jail.
