CB-CID files against 10 cops in Tirunelveli in case of brutality
MADURAI: The CB-CID in Tirunelveli on Wednesday filed a 600-page charge sheet before Judicial Magistrate D. Thriveni against ten police personnel in a case of alleged police brutality that claimed lives of two men. In 2018, Sivanthipatti police near Palayamkottai took two persons including Murugesan of Marudur and Manickaraj of Vagaikulam in a case for enquiry.
However, those two men were dead. Condemning the police action, the members of Netaji Subhash Senai Movement lodged a protest and filed a petition seeking legal action. CB-CID probe was ordered and after conducting a series of investigations, the personnel filed the charge sheet in the case, sources said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android