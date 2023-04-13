CB-CID files against 10 cops in Tirunelveli in case of brutality

MADURAI: The CB-CID in Tirunelveli on Wednesday filed a 600-page charge sheet before Judicial Magistrate D. Thriveni against ten police personnel in a case of alleged police brutality that claimed lives of two men. In 2018, Sivanthipatti police near Palayamkottai took two persons including Murugesan of Marudur and Manickaraj of Vagaikulam in a case for enquiry.

However, those two men were dead. Condemning the police action, the members of Netaji Subhash Senai Movement lodged a protest and filed a petition seeking legal action. CB-CID probe was ordered and after conducting a series of investigations, the personnel filed the charge sheet in the case, sources said.