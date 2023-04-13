TamilNadu

AIADMK MLAs wear black masks to State Assembly to mark protest

AIADMK MLAs led by the Leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami wore black mask inside the Assembly in protest of the undemocratic rejection of the requests of the opposition
AIADMK MLAs wear black masks to State Assembly to mark protest
AIADMK MLAs wear black masks to State Assembly to mark protestFile
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Members of the principal Opposition party AIADMK on Thursday wore black masks covering their mouth to the State Assembly as a mark of protest.

AIADMK MLAs led by the Leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami wore black mask inside the Assembly in protest of the undemocratic rejection of the requests of the opposition and the Assembly secretariat not airing the speeches of the opposition leaders live when they raise people’s issues in the House.

The AIADMK also attributed the protest to the ruling DMK’s failure to take effective measures to contain the spread of the latest variant of Corona virus & the police delaying action on crimes involving the ruling party men.

The opposition AIADMK on Wednesday staged a walk out in the House condemning the Chair for not airing the speeches of the LoP among other opposition members during special calling attention motions.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

DMK
AIADMK
Edappadi K Palaniswami
AIADMK protest
State Assembly
black masks

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in