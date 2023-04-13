AIADMK MLAs wear black masks to State Assembly to mark protest

CHENNAI: Members of the principal Opposition party AIADMK on Thursday wore black masks covering their mouth to the State Assembly as a mark of protest.

AIADMK MLAs led by the Leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami wore black mask inside the Assembly in protest of the undemocratic rejection of the requests of the opposition and the Assembly secretariat not airing the speeches of the opposition leaders live when they raise people’s issues in the House.

The AIADMK also attributed the protest to the ruling DMK’s failure to take effective measures to contain the spread of the latest variant of Corona virus & the police delaying action on crimes involving the ruling party men.

The opposition AIADMK on Wednesday staged a walk out in the House condemning the Chair for not airing the speeches of the LoP among other opposition members during special calling attention motions.