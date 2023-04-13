2 quacks held in Vellore, clinics sealed

VELLORE: Police and medical personnel from the office of the JD Health and the Government Pentland hospital arrested two quacks who were practicing allopathic medicine and their offices were sealed on Thursday.

The action was after Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian received complaints that two persons were practicing allopathic medicine without proper credentials in the Sathuvachari area of Vellore. He forwarded the complaints to JD Health Dr Kannagi who along with officials ordered immediate action.

Thus officials caught Dayalan (70) who was practicing medicine without being qualified at Rangapuram. Officials then inspected the premises of one Venketesan (40) of Vijyaraghavapuram II street in Sathuvachari and caught him treating patients despite lacking adequate qualifications. Both were arrested and their clinics sealed. Further investigations are on.