Update AIADMK's bylaws in 10 days on ECI's website: Delhi HC

CHENNAI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday has directed the Election Commission to decide on AIADMK's representation seeking updation of the party's bylaws in 10 days.

The single-judge bench led by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Yadav has directed the election body to make the update of the party's amended laws, and has directed O Panneerselvam to express his grievances directly to ECI.

EPS' plea moving Delhi HC sought an urgent hearing on this matter as the lack of updation of party bylaws in ECI website could damage the party's "democratic fabric" and will cause hindrance in fielding its candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections as the last date was fixed on April 20 to file nomination.

Notably, Justice Pratibha M Singh recused herself from hearing EPS' plea on April 10.