Thanthai Periyar's ancestral house does not have patta: Min

CHENNAI: Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran informed the State Assembly on Wednesday that social reformists Thanthai Periyar's ancestral house and several hundreds of families, who were living in Erode for more than seven decades, did not have patta for their houses till date.

Similar issues prevail in other parts of the State. Hence, the department would streamline the revenue records and issue patta to those families, the minister said while speaking on demand for grants for the department.

For the last 10 years, the department was left unattended. Now, the present government has been taking efforts to streamline the land records and expedite the process of issuing pattas, the minister said.

Since May 7, 2021, the department has issued 4.37 lakh pattas, e-pattas under regular scheme, regularisation of encroachment scheme, e-pattas for SCs/STs schemes and town settlement scheme. "The government gives more importance to marginalised sections of the society,” he said.

As many as 33,677 families of Narikuravas and Irula communities have received house pattas. The government has also been facilitating them to build houses through government schemes, the minister said amidst thumping of the desk in the treasury bench.

He further said that the present government put in place a robust system in expediting the transfer of house pattas. As many as 6.35 lakh house patta transferred under the present regime.