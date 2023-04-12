Sexual harassment of 6-yr-old: DMK councillor arrested, dismissed from party

CHENNAI: Virudhachalam Municipality 30th Ward councillor Pakriswamy has been arrested on a complaint filed by the parents of a sexually harassed 6-year-old girl. The party's General Secretary Duraimurugan has taken steps to permanently remove him from the basic positions.

Pakriswamy is a native of the Cuddalore district's Virudhachalam Mettukkuppam who runs a nursery school in Shakti Nagar.

Pakriswamy allegedly molested a 6-year-old girl who is studying at his school. A complaint was lodged with the Virudhachalam All Women Police and a case was registered.

The girl was admitted to Virudhachalam Government Hospital for a medical examination. On examination, it was confirmed that the girl had been raped. Following this, the police arrested Pakriswamy.

Meanwhile, Duraimurugan issued a directive ordering the dismissal of the councillor for damaging the reputation of the party.

The arrest of the councillor has created a stir in Virudhachalam.