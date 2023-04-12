'People committing crimes against women, children an insult to humanity'

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday informed the State Assembly that people committing crimes against women and children are an insult and symbol of shame to humanity.

Replying to a special call attention motion moved in the House by Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami in connection with the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl by a DMK councillor in Cudallore district, the Chief Minister said, "I am not ready to say, I was unaware of the news and I watched it on television. As soon as I heard of the news, I spoke to concerned officials who informed me of the arrest of the accused person."

"As far as this government is concerned, people who commit crimes, especially against women and children, are considered a symbol of shame to humanity. I would like to assure the House, hasty and stringent action would be initiated against any person committing such crimes without prejudice, " Stalin told the House.

Briefing on the incident, the Chief Minister said that a six-year-old girl of Pudupettai pursuing UKG at a private nursery school at Sakthi Nagar near Vridachalam complained of severe stomach pain to her parents as soon as returning home on April 11. Examination at a nearby private hospital revealed that she has been subjected to sexual harassment. Following which she was admitted to Vridachalam government hospital for treatment.

Based on a complaint lodged by the child's mother, Vridachalam all women police station conducted an investigation and arrested school correspondent Pakkirisamy who is also a retired school teacher.

Assuring an impartial investigation and stringent action on the issue, the Chief Minister told the House that accused Pakkirisam, who is the councillor of ward 30 of Vridachalam municipality, has been dismissed from the DMK after cancelling his primary membership in the party. A statement issued by the DMK high command earlier in the day confirmed that accused Pakkirisamy has been dismissed from the party.