Panchayat faces flak for ‘killing dogs’

“Since there were complaints about the stray dog menace in the panchayat,we approached the block development officials to catch the dogs and sterilize them. But the officials demanded Rs 700 per animal. As the charge was heavy, we instructed the staff to capture and release the dogs on the riverbank. There was no killing of dogs. In order to create a sensation, miscreants had circulated the video and we will initiate legal action against them,” said Vettriselvi.