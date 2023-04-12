Makkal Nala Paniyalargal should be reinstated as per SC order: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday urged the State government to reinstate Makkal Nala Paniyalargal as per the order of the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court order to reinstate 13,500 workers who were dismissed in the AIADMK regime. It has decreed that even if the government changes, they should not be fired. We welcome the Apex court order," Anbumani tweeted.

The main advice given by the Supreme Court in this judgment is that the decisions of the previous regime should not be changed when there is a change of regime, he said, adding that the advice of the Apex Court should be followed by all governments in future.

"In the case of reinstatement of the Makkal Nala Paniyalargal, there are many demands, including a salary hike for them and the period of dismissal should be considered as continuity of service. The Tamil Nadu government should carefully examine and implement them. Many of the workers who were sacked in 2011 have died in the interim. The government should not only compensate their families but also provide a government job to one of their family members in commensurate with his/her qualifications," he demanded.