HC restrains Nirmal Kumar from making charges against Senthil Balaji

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday restrained CTR Nirmal Kumar from making unsubstantiated allegations of corruption against V Senthil Balaji, State's Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister.

When CNirmal Kumar was the head of TN BJP's IT Wing, he posted on Twitter accusing the minister of corruption in Tasmac liquor sale and procurement and had also given more interviews to several digital media regarding the matter.

Assailing this, Senthil Balaji filed a civil suit in the Madras High Court seeking an order to restrain the former BJP leader from making any defamatory statements or tweets against him.

When this plea came up for hearing before Justice SenthilKumar Ramamoorthy, senior counsel P Wilson representing Senthil Balaji contended that Nirmal Kumar had been running a smear campaign against the minister for several months by making wild and baseless allegations in order to tarnish his reputation and that the minister is ready to withdraw the petition if the defamatory remarks about him would've removed.

He further added that prior to the petition being filed in the court, a legal notice was sent to Nirmal Kumar asking him to 'cease and desist' from making such remarks, and even to that notice, he had reacted by tweeting false and defamatory statements.

Responding to this, the counsel appeared for Nirmal Kumar submitted that all the tweets were posted on the basis of prima facie.

Hearing the arguments, Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, restraine the former BJP leader from making unsubstantiated allegations of corruption and ordered him to delete the objectionable tweets posted on his Twitter account.