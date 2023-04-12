TamilNadu

Calling for attention motion to be streamed live: Speaker Appavu

Calling for attention motion too, like the question hour, would be streamed live.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu has announced that the calling for attention motion in the House would be streamed live.

The question hour alone was being streamed live before.

This development comes after Leader of Opposition and AIADMK's General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami along with his legislators staged a walk-out and raised the issue of being "de-platformed" whenever an AIADMK MLA speaks. EPS also protested Speaker's decision not to recognise RB Udhayakumar as the Deputy Leader of Opposition.

Speaker Appavu responded saying he has no ulterior motives in this latest decision. He said the calling for attention motion too would be streamed live from now on.

