Bill to exempt gyms from obtaining license from police moved

CHENNAI: The Chennai City Police (Amendment) Bill 2023 was moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The CM, while participating at the 39th Trader's Day Conference on May 5 last year at Tiruchy, announced that the requirement of obtaining license for gymnasiums would be dispensed with.

To give effect to the above announcement, the government have decided to amend the Chennai City Police Act, 1888 suitably. "The Bill seeks to give effect to the above decision," said the CM.