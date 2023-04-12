Agitation held in Sivagiri to condemn arrest of 7

MADURAI: Scores of people staged agitation at Sivagiri near Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district on Tuesday condemning the arrest of seven persons, who allegedly caused damage to the vehicle of Sankarankovil Deputy Superintendent of Police during the car festival.

The car festival of Balasubramania Swamy temple happened on April 3 at Sivagiri, sources said. Tenkasi Superintendent of Police ET Samson, when contacted, said the police took necessary action against those who became unruly during the car procession.

The SP said days ahead of the festival, the organisers were issued instructions to stop the car at a particular place and then proceed. Meanwhile, another group of people expressed aversion in stopping the car at that place resulting in some persons aggressively pushing the car, which resulted in slamming against the DSP’s vehicle. Based on a complaint, the Sivagiri police filed a case and arrested seven persons.