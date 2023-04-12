64,000 beds available in TN govt, private hospitals: Ma Su

CHENNAI: Over 64,000 beds are available in both government and private hospitals, if cases continue to surge and the requirement for oxygen beds increases and we will be able to handle the situation in the state, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday after distributing admission certificates for six students for Unani master’s degree.

He further added that if Covid cases reach 1,000, masks would become mandatory in public places.

While addressing the media, the minister said, “The number of fresh cases in India surged drastically especially in Kerala, Maharashtra, and New Delhi, whereas in Tamil Nadu it is gradually increasing. In the last 24 hours, at least 400 cases were reported in the State, and there is no alarming situation. The state health department is prepared to handle if the number of cases increases. In the second wave, more than one lakh beds were occupied, the situation is not similar now.”

“The XBB variant has a mild impact on people, it is important to be in self-quarantine for five days and take medicines as per the doctor’s advice. There are 64,000 beds available in the healthcare centers, and if required additional beds will be set up in the Covid care centers,” he added.

“Earlier, we had only 230 metric tons of oxygen, now it has increased to 2,067 metric tons in the hospitals,” added Subramanian.