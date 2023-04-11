Udhay's witty reply to Velumani asking IPL tickets for AIADMK MLAs

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development and youth wing leader of DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin gave a witty reply on Tuesday in the State Assembly to former minister SP Velumani, who asked for IPL tickets for AIADMK MLAs for matches being held in Chennai.

The minister said, "SP Velumani earlier spoke in the Assembly and said the previous regime had given 400 tickets during the matches held at MA Chidambaram Stadium. But for 4 years, there were no matches in the city. I wonder for whom the party bought tickets."

"For the April 3rd match, I paid for the match tickets for 150 sportspersons from my constituency," the Sports Minister said.

Further taking a dig, Udhay said: "IPL is a professional T20 cricket league established by the BCCI, and Jay Shah, the son of your close friend and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is the one, who runs the IPL tournament. You need to speak to him (cause he doesn't listen to us) and request him to buy at least 5 tickets for MLA. We are also ready to buy it with money."

Earlier, Velumani requested the Sports Minister to arrange tickets for AIADMK MLAs. He said, "In the previous regime, up to 400 IPL tickets were given to the MLAs. Now, they are not being given tickets to watch matches held in the city."