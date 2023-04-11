Two dead, three injured as car falls into gorge in Nilgiris
COIMBATORE: Two tourists, including a woman died and three others were injured after their car fell into a deep gorge on the Ghat road in Nilgiris on Sunday night.
Police said the deceased Satya Lakshmi (35), wife of Sampath (40), and her relative Arunagiri (55) died, while three others Senthil (48), his wife Poongavanam (35) and Sampath suffered critical injuries.
The mishap occurred on the the Ooty-Mettupalayam ghat road around 9pm while they were returning to Chennai in a car driven by Senthil.
According to police officals, Senthil lost control of the vehicle resulting in the car rolling down the gorge. On receiving information, the Coonoor police along with fire service personnel got down the gorge and took out the five people.
They were rushed to Coonoor Government Hospital and then to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). Both Satya Lakshmi and Arunagiri died without responding to treatment at the hospital, while three others are under intensive care.
Meanwhile, police said that they have planned to sensitize the tourists on safe driving through the hill stretch with the start of the tourist season in the Nilgiris.
